The family of a prisoner who died of cancer have questioned why he had to be handcuffed during hospital visits even when desperately ill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relatives of Nathan Walters, who died in St John's Hospice, Lancaster, in April 2023, also raised concerns about pain relief he was receiving and a "lack of communication" with prison chiefs.

Mr Walters, aged 37, was an inmate at HMP Lancaster Farms when he died of colon cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A conclusion of death by natural causes was recorded at an inquest into Mr Walters' death. | Google

Assistant coroner Nicholas Rheinberg recorded a conclusion of death by natural causes at an inquest into Mr Walters' death.

Read More Emergency services on scene as M58 closed in both directions after man falls from bridge

Preston Coroner's Court heard that Mr Walters, from Manchester, was moved to Lancaster Farms in May 2022.

Later that year he had an operation to remove a tumour in his bowel. Despite receiving chemotherapy another tumour developed and doctors decided he could not be cured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Walters initially did not want his family to know he was ill, but when he received a terminal diagnosis they were told.

A family liaison officer was appointed, but the family complained of a lack of communication and emails going unanswered.

Michelle Charnock, acting head of safety at Lancaster Farms, said the prison undertook a risk assessment whenever a prisoner had a hospital appointment.

A minimum of two officers would escort or stay with a prisoner in hospital. She said the prison followed the legal guidelines. There were some security concerns about Mr Walters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she added that if Mr Walters was immobile and unable to get out of bed, it would seem "logical" to remove the handcuffs.

Ms Charnock assured Mr Walters' family that relatives were never informed of hospital visits by prisoners in advance for security reasons. When there was a terminal diagnosis that might be relaxed.

Ms Charnock said more family liaision officers had now been appointed at the prison, and they would now work in pairs so when one was on holiday there would still be communication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard that Mr Walters was given appropriate medication at all times. He was reluctant to move to Preston Prison, where 24 hour a day health care was available.

The coroner recounted how Mr Walters was given regular medication for pain relief. He was in sole control at first but it was restricted when it was suspected that he was "trading"his medication with other inmates at the Category C prison.

The inquest also heard that a full review of pain relief provided to Mr Walters and his treatment found that it was as least as good as he would have received as a free man.

Coroner Mr Rheinberg said in conclusion that he felt it was important that the issues raised by Mr Walters' family were explored.