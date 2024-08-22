Family mark 10 years since young dad Jonjo Highton was brutally stabbed to death in Preston
Jonjo was just 18 when he was ambushed by a gang of six young men and stabbed to death in St Stephen's Road, Deepdale in 2014.
Armed with a samurai sword, axes and knives, the balaclava-clad men – aged between 19 and 34 – preyed on Jonjo as he walked home alone from a pub at around 11.20pm on August 23, 2014.
He was mobbed by the men who left him for dead, suffering horrific wounds to his neck, face and body.
August 23 will mark the ten-year anniversary of the young dad’s death.
His older brother, Byron Highton, has since gone on to educate thousands of young people about knife crime, stating that “everything I do stems from my brother’s death.”
Alongside his own organisation, The JJ Effect CIC, Byron works with Make Life Kind Charity to deliver his powerful anti-knife crime presentations.
“Because kids as young as six or seven need to know they can die,” Byron said on the latest episode of Real Talks Podcast.
“I know that’s horrible to say […] maybe in the 90s, when I was a kid, we didn’t need that. But we do now.”
Now, Byron and the Make Life Kind Charity are determined to make an even greater impact by educating more young people about the dangers of knife crime.
That’s why the charity is hosting an essential anti-knife crime fundraising event in Manchester this September: ‘Disarm Hate, Arm with Hope.’
This crucial fundraising event aims to raise money to educate at least 40,000 young people across the North West about the dangers of knife crime.
100 per cent of the proceeds from the event will go directly towards funding anti-knife school speaker sessions.
Taking place on September 19 at Menagerie Bar & Restaurant in Manchester, the evening event will feature live entertainment and inspiring talks from anti-knife crime campaigners.
These will include Byron, Sosa Henkoma, frontline healthcare professionals, and a school leader who himself has lost family to knife crime.
“My brother is the person that made me now help hundreds of thousands of people,” Byron added.