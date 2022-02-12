The Guild in Fylde Road where the man's body was discovered.

Officers say a family has contacted them following an appeal yesterday and it looks likely the dead man is a relative.

The body of the man, believed to be between 40 and 50, was found at The Guild in Fylde Road at 7:20am on Wednesday.

Officers said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be passed to the Coroner.

Det Sgt Lisa Hough, of Preston CID, said at the time: "This man has died in very sad circumstances.

"Despite our best efforts we have been unable to identify him at this time or inform his next of kin. That is why we are now asking for the public's help."

Last night Lancashire Police issued a new statement which read: "Yesterday we asked for your help to identify a man who was sadly found deceased at The Guild, Fylde Road, Preston on Wednesday (February 9).

"Just to update you, officers were today contacted by the family of a missing Preston man and although no formal identification has taken place, they strongly suspect the deceased male to be their loved one.

"Our thoughts are very much with them at this incredibly distressing time.

"The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.