The parents of a man who was left severely disabled at birth have been awarded £9 million in compensation - 20 years on.

The man, who is protected by an anonymity order, suffers from global developmental delay after he had difficulties with breathing and liver problems at birth.

The man, who is now 20, also has mixed dyskinetic spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and requires 24-hour care.

His mum was admitted into Sharoe Green Lane Hospital in Preston - which is now closed - in 2004, after having problems with her blood pressure.

But doctors didn't act on the warning signs that he was at risk and if they had delivered him six days before they did, then his injuries would have been avoided.

A £9.08 million compensation claim was approved at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday.

The money will be paid by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and will ensure that he gets the right level of care for the rest of his life.

The man's mum, who also wishes to remain anonymous, said: "I was repeatedly reassured that I did not have to worry.

"But this has changed the entire course of our lives.

"It makes me so angry to know that had my concerns been taken seriously, my son would have been born a perfectly healthy little boy and our lives would be like any other family’s.

"We have had to fight for our son’s rights for so many years."

The man's mum said the pregnancy went well until she was around 30 weeks, when her blood pressure was fluctuating and she noticed reduced movement.

She reported this to the hospital but started suffering from mild headaches six weeks later.

Her blood pressure remained high and the baby’s movements had decreased but was reassured and was admitted into Sharoe Green Lane Hospital.

The baby's heartbeat and uterine contractions were monitored and abnormal results were found, but the hospital didn't act on this.

She was then readmitted to the hospital after she only experienced one movement in 24 hours and he was delivered by emergency c-section a few hours later.

The mum said: "I still feel deeply upset that I was repeatedly reassured that my concerns were nothing to worry about.

"I knew after the first 30 weeks that something was wrong.

"I was unable to return to work because my son has complex needs.

"My husband was also encouraged to take redundancy due to how much time he had to take off to attend my son’s hospital and care appointments."

The man's mother, who has another child, has been unable to work because of her "son’s extensive care needs."

It is predicted that he will live until he's 70, so she says the payout is "an enormous relief" which means he can have the "right level of care for the rest of his life."

She said: "Neither of us have been able to work as a result of our son’s extensive care needs.

"It is predicted that he will live until the age of 70.

"It is an enormous relief to finally have the compensation needed to make sure that he has the right level of care for the rest of his life."

Birth injuries solicitor Diane Rostron, who represented the family, said: "This was the family’s first child, and the pregnancy developed well for the first 30 weeks.

"At this point our client’s blood pressure was fluctuating and she had noticed that the baby’s movements had reduced, and she reported this to the hospital.

"Her concerns were met with reassurance and advice that she would be monitored.

"Her blood pressure continued to be high, and she started suffering with mild headaches 36 weeks into the pregnancy.

"Two weeks later, her blood pressure remained high, and the baby’s movements had decreased.

"These were red flags demonstrating that something was seriously wrong; however, she was reassured and advised not to worry."

A spokesperson for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "As a Trust we are sorry that the obstetric care provided did not meet the standards the family were entitled to expect, and have apologised.

“The Trust are committed to learning from incidents such as this."