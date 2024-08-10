Family and friends set to say final goodbye to Lancashire teenager Jay Slater today
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
19-year-old Jay, from Oswaldtwistle, sadly died whilst on holiday in Tenerife on June 17 2024.
His funeral is taking place today in the chapel at Accrington Crematorium, with the service starting at 10.30am.
Hundreds of mourners, both known to Jay and not, are expected to attend with the story of his disappearance touching the hearts of the whole nation.
According to his family, Jay, an apprentice bricklayer, loved attending music festivals, socialising with his friends, meeting new people and playing football.
So that the funeral can be seen as a ‘celebration of his life’, Jay’s family have requested that attendees wear blue.
His loved ones have also asked that, instead of flowers, people should donate to LBT Global, an overseas crisis support charity which helped his family through their heartache.
One of our reporters will be attending the funeral today so you can expect more coverage later on.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.