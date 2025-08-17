2 . Ryan Wellings

Ryan Wellings, 30, was cleared of the unlawful killing of Kiena Dawes, 23, who left a suicide note calling her partner a “monster” who had “killed me”. She left the note and their nine-month-old daughter with a friend before killing herself on a railway line on July 22 2022. He was convicted of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour over a two-year period and jailed for six and a half years. | Lancashire Police