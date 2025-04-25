Eye tests could be required for older drivers after Lancashire coroner's report

By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 18:46 BST
Older motorists could be required to pass eye tests to keep their driving licence, after the government received a prevention of future deaths report from a Lancashire coroner.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told the Commons Transport Select Committee that is something she is “open to considering” as part of the Government’s forthcoming road safety strategy.

Earlier this month she received a prevention of future deaths report from HM Senior Coroner for Lancashire Dr James Adeley, which related to the deaths of four people killed by drivers with failing eyesight.

Older motorists could be required to pass eye tests to keep their driving licence
Ms Alexander said: “I know that reading that report will be very distressing for the families of the victims who were killed.

“That, of course, was a situation where the optician had suggested to (four) individuals that they needed to advise the authorities that they had a medical condition which affected their eyesight and where they shouldn’t be driving.

“And of course, that didn’t happen. So I am open to considering the evidence on this issue.”

Dr Adeley described the UK’s licensing system as “the laxest in Europe”.

Drivers are not subjected to mandatory checks of their skills or health once they obtain their licence, no matter how old they become, although they are required to inform the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) if they are no longer fit to drive.

Grace Foulds (picture left) Marie Cunningham (middle) and Peter Westwell were all killed by drivers whose eyesight didn't meet the legal standard
Dr Adeley wrote: “Self-reporting of visual conditions permits drivers to lie about their current driving status to those performing an ophthalmic assessment and avoid warnings not to drive.

“Drivers may also admit they drive but then ignore instructions not to drive and fail to notify the DVLA.”

He made the remarks at the inquests in Preston of Marie Cunningham, 79, Grace Foulds, 85, Peter Westwell, 80, and Anne Ferguson, 75.

Asked when the road safety strategy will be released, Ms Alexander replied: “We will be publishing the first new road safety strategy in 10 years, and we hope to publish that document later this year.”

