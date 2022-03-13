The eye in the sky gave firefighters an important aerial view of the incident in a car breakers' unit in Siding Road.

Seven fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, Fleetwood and St Anne’s and an aerial ladder platform from Morecambe attended the incident after the alarm was raised at around 2:20pm.

Crews had to break into the premises using a petrol-powered saw and used breathing apparatus, two jets and a hose reel to put out the blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drone's eye view of crews fighting the blaze (Image: Lancashire Fire and Rescue).

In all fire appliances were present for eight hours making sure the site was safe.

It is not thought anyone was injured.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire involved a commercial building.