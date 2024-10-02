Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Lancashire’s most photographed trees is set to be reduced to a stem by South Ribble Borough Council as a “last resort”.

A notice has been erected by a beech tree in Worden Park, Leyland, loved for it’s exposed root system, which reach down to the path.

The council states that the tree will be “reduced to a 20ft stem this autumn”. It continues: “Following inspections by our officers and an invasive detailed decay inspection from an independent arboricultural consultant, we have concluded that the works must take place to ensure the continued safety of park users.

The beech tree in Worden Park, Leyland | Catherine Musgrove

“The tree has been confirmed to host three separate decay fungi which have already internally degraded over 25 per cent of the stem of the tree to a depth of 400mm. The decay fungi are aggressive and are commonly found in beech trees.

“It is anticipated that the works will allow for the long-term retention of the tree because over time, the tree will generate new growth. Works such as this are always a last resort and to mitigate the impact, we will be planting five beech trees in the vicinity of the tree.”

It is not believed that the root system will be touched.

Mixed reaction

The news has sparked a debate online, with some calling the decision “outrageous”, with others supporting the work in order to save the tree.

The Post has reached out to South Ribble Borough Council for more information on the date of the work and path closures.

Anyone wanting further information is asked to email: [email protected]