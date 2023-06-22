Extensive enquiries ongoing to find missing 15-year-old Southport boy who has links to Preston
A public appeal has been launched to find a missing 15-year-old boy who has links to Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 19:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 19:17 BST
Brady Worthington, from Southport, has been missing from home since Sunday, June 18.
It is believed he may have been seen in the Ribbleton area of Preston on Wednesday night (June 21).
The 15-year-old is 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with light brown wavy hair.
He was last seen wearing a white top, blue shorts and pumps.
He is known to frequent the Preston area.