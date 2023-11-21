Exclusive event to preview new homes In Eccleston

Virtual reality will help buyers experience the premium quality of new homes in Eccleston before they’re built. Anwyl Homes is hosting a special opening event to showcase its latest development of executive family homes, Parr Meadows.

The properties are currently being sold off plan and, to help buyers make an informed decision, Anwyl Homes is inviting them to attend Priory Gardens in nearby Burscough from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, November 30.

Over prosecco and festive canapes, visitors will be able to utilise virtual reality technology to explore the new homes in Eccleston. They’ll also be able to view the show homes at Priory Gardens, complete with Christmas decorations.

Matthew Gould, sales director for Anwyl Homes Lancashire, said: “Work on site at Parr Meadows is progressing well and we’re planning to open show homes there early in 2024 to showcase the superb build quality that befits the sought-after village setting. In the meantime, we’re offering the chance to explore the homes virtually via screens in our sales centre at Priory Gardens and via our website. Buyers can look inside the properties, with or without furniture, to help them decide which layout best suits their needs.

Anwyl is inviting buyers to a special event to showcase their new homes in Eccleston

“Viewing remains an important part of buying a home and Priory Gardens in Burscough is only 20 minutes from Eccleston by car. Visiting the show homes there will give buyers a taste of what to expect from a new Anwyl home. Our homes advisors will also be on hand to guide buyers through the floor plans and explain how increased insulation and PV solar panels make our homes in Eccleston some of the most efficient on the market.”

Located off the prestigious Parr Lane, Parr Meadows is a select development of just 22 private sale properties. The four and five-bedroom detached homes look traditional from the outside, while inside they are designed to meet the demands of modern living, with a superb standard specification.

They’re among the most efficient available, scoring ‘A’ for the Energy Performance Certificate rating.

Current prices start from £489,995 for a four-bedroom Cheltenham style home.

“One of the advantages of buying in the early stages of a development is that it offers more choice including in the range of properties and positions available, plus the ability to customise your home,” Matthew added.

“Our homes in Eccleston have been curated to elevate the standard of living. The thoughtful specification includes a choice of Symphony fitted kitchens, with five-ring hob, double oven and integrated fridge freezer; downlights to the kitchen, bathroom and en-suite; a choice of floor tiling or Karndean to the bathroom and en-suite, half-height wall tiles to the bathroom and fitted wardrobes in the main bedroom.”

The homes will also benefit from electric vehicle charging points, along with PV panels as part of Anwyl’s commitment to delivering sustainable homes.

Parr Meadows enjoys a sought-after location, in charming village, surrounded by beautiful countryside, with easy access to the village centre and a wealth of amenities including a supermarket, bakers, coffee shops, country pubs and restaurants, library, post office, clothing boutiques and gift shops.

There are several parks and playgrounds in the area, as well as a cricket club and football club.

With junctions 27 and 28 of the M6 equidistant from the development and excellent nearby train links, Parr Meadows makes a great base for commuters.

To support the growth of the neighbourhood, Anwyl will make a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contribution of more than £400,000 and provide funding towards the creation and maintenance of green spaces and playing pitches.

The homebuilder will retain mature trees and hedgerows bounding the development and provide a new area of public open space in the south west corner of the site.