Ex Blackburn Rovers manager banned from driving for 12 months for drink-driving
Paul Ince, 57, was charged with drink-driving last month after crashing his black Range Rover into a central reservation.
He was arrested after he crashed at 5pm on Saturday on Chester High Road in Neston, Wirral.
A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said officers were called following reports of a collision on Chester High Road, Neston.
They said: “The incident involved a black Range Rover which had collided with the central reservation barrier.
“Officers attended the scene and arrested a 57-year-old man.”
Appearing at Chester Magistrates Court earlier today and posing for a selfied with a fan, he has now been disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £7,085 after pleading guilty to drink-driving at Chester Magistrates’ Court.
District Judge Jack McGarva told Ince: “The message has got to be if you’re going to drive you don’t drink at all.”
The former Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool manager, who also played for West Ham United and Inter Milan, won 53 caps for his country and played at Euro 96 and the World Cup in 1998.
He became the first black footballer to captain England in 1993.
After retiring, he moved into management, most recently working for Reading between 2022 and 2023.
