Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Park-goers have been left scratching their heads after spotting what they claim to be an ugly eyesore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many have questioned the tall lamp post like structures which appear to have a camera attached to the top that have been placed around the park after spotting them on their walks around Astley Park in Chorley.

Everyone is saying the same thing about lamp posts that have suddenly appeared at Astley Park. | Google

One person asked what was going on and called them intrusive and ugly and something akin to War of the Worlds.

They also questioned if they were to spy on people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Motorists warned of £5k fine if caught doing this in October

One person joked that Big Brother was watching, while another added that if they were to make the park safer for people walking through then they were all for it.

Councillor Adrian Lowe, Executive Member of Chorley Council (Customer, Streetscene and Environment) said: “The CCTV columns aren’t a new thing with the original cameras and columns pre-dating 2016. The last update was when we added more columns in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Astley Park is a popular destination, and this is part of a wider initiative to invest in the park and safety for visitors. The CCTV columns support large public events in the park, safety and confidence for those that attend and park users. The columns also include wifi access points which help connectivity.”