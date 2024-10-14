Everyone is saying the same thing about lamp posts that have suddenly appeared at Astley Park
Many have questioned the tall lamp post like structures which appear to have a camera attached to the top that have been placed around the park after spotting them on their walks around Astley Park in Chorley.
One person asked what was going on and called them intrusive and ugly and something akin to War of the Worlds.
They also questioned if they were to spy on people.
One person joked that Big Brother was watching, while another added that if they were to make the park safer for people walking through then they were all for it.
Councillor Adrian Lowe, Executive Member of Chorley Council (Customer, Streetscene and Environment) said: “The CCTV columns aren’t a new thing with the original cameras and columns pre-dating 2016. The last update was when we added more columns in 2022.
“Astley Park is a popular destination, and this is part of a wider initiative to invest in the park and safety for visitors. The CCTV columns support large public events in the park, safety and confidence for those that attend and park users. The columns also include wifi access points which help connectivity.”
