Every year we rename our street Borage Close in Thornton Christmas Close and go to town with festive lights
Residents of Borage Close on Pheasants Wood estate unofficially change it’s name for one month of the year.
Everyone on the street spends Novemeber decorating their houses with lights as well as making Christmas displays and putting up Christmas trees to transform the street into Christmas Close the Winter wonderland.
David Bamber lives on Borage Close and will be one of the many residents decorating his house with thousands of LED lights.
He said: “The actual name of the street for 11 months of the year is Borage Close in Thornton but one year after we transformed it with lights, a lady walking her dog referred to our street as Christmas Close and I loved it adn it stuck.
“We have now been doing this for the last 20 years.”
At the event in Thornton 13 houses will all be lit up with Christmas lights and displays. The lights will be shining from 4:30pm until 10pm every night from December 1 to New Years Eve.
The residents of Christmas Close will be collecting donations for a number of charities including the Brian House Children’s Hospice, Hungry Hounds and they will also raise funds for children to get a present this year who otherwise would not.
Mr Bamber said: “Brian House have actually brought the minibus down with the children and the look on their faces is priceless. You can hear the squeals of delight from the children who have not been before.”
Mr Bamber estimated that there would be around 170,000 lights in total on the whole street.
Mr Bamber said: “Christmas Eve is the party night, the whole street is lit up like a winter wonderland.”
Visitors to the street will be able to enjoy Christmas karaoke and much more.
The events are weather dependent.
Everyone is welcome to come and look at the lights nd make a donation.
