A yellow warning of snow and ice has been issued for the North West of England for Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon, with Blackpool, the Fylde coast and the Preston area likely to be affected.

The Met Office includes those areas likely to experience the severe, wintery weather as Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Halton, Lancashire, Merseyside and Warrington valid from 9pm on through to 3pm on Tuesday.