Wyre beaches scoop Seaside Awards

Fleetwood Beach Picture: Paul Summers

Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy has announced the winners of the prestigious Seaside Awards for 2021 – and every single one of them is on the ‘green list’ for this summer, proving that you don’t need to jet off to visit some of the best beaches in the world, they’re right here on our doorstep.

Rossall Beach, Jubilee Beach in Cleveleys plus Marine Beach and Ferry Beach in Fleetwood have all received Seaside Awards for another year.

The UK Seaside Awards are quality marks for the country’s beaches and mean those visiting them can be sure that they are clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as the tough international bathing water quality standards.

Coun Roger Berry, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services and Community Safety at Wyre Council, said: “We’re so proud to have received Seaside Awards once again for our beaches. As people plan for a great British summer, these awards reassure visitors our beaches are clean and safe and meet the highest standards for water quality and management.

“Thank you to all the staff at Wyre Council and our volunteers and partners who work so hard to keep our beaches in such good shape! From litter picking to informative signage to protecting wildlife, there’s so much involved behind the scenes to earn one of these prestigious awards.

“When you are out enjoying the coastline this summer, please leave it as you would hope to find it. If we all do our bit we can ensure our beaches stay clean and tidy for everyone to enjoy.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “This year, more than ever, we are going to be relying on our country’s beautiful beaches to escape for a much-needed break after all the stresses and strains of the past year.

“Last year, due to the pandemic, we did not have the opportunity to celebrate all the great award-winning beaches around the coast so this year we are delighted to have even more winners than we did in 2019, thanks to the incredible work of the teams around the country that make our beaches clean and safe for us all to enjoy.