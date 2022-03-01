The River Wyre

As part of this year's Festival Bowland a free online talk next week will share information about the work being done to improve the quality of the waters of the Wyre and to create better habitats for wildlife along its 28 miles.

A spokesperson for the Bowland AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) said: "This is your chance to hear about their latest projects, find out about the varied volunteer opportunities available and ask any questions you may have."

The talk entitled Working with Watercourses in the Forest of Bowland is on Tuesday March 8 from 6.30pm - 8pm and will focus on the work of the Wyre Rivers Trust. To book a place email [email protected] or call 07973 92314