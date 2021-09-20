A plot close to the junction of the M55 and M6 in Broughton was eyed for the proposed place of the 'landmark' mosque - but a decision on whether to grant permission for the development was put on hold in July as a final design had not been put forward.

Following a competition by The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), London-based architectural practice Luca Poian Forms has now been announced as the winner for its brick veil design of the new mosque, set to be built on land south of D'Urton Lane.

And the architects went up against 200 different design entries across 40 different countries, with its plans for the large mosque set to hold as many as 450 people.

The identity of the individual or group behind the proposal is still a mystery and could remain so until the chosen plans are eventually submitted to the council.

The design is said to make reference to Lancashire’s "well-recognised cotton mill chimneys, celebrating the local history whilst announcing the mosque’s presence in the skyline of Preston."

Speaking about his design proposal and winning the competition, Luca Poian said: “By virtue of its scale, form, and materiality, the mosque will be executed as a highly refined building that celebrates Islamic tradition whilst also paying homage to British craft.

"Working on projects that will have a profound community impact is at the core of our ethos, as well as delivering uniquely iconic architecture that will stand the test of time.

"This competition was a truly unique opportunity to achieve both goals hand-in-hand, and we’re looking forward to fostering a close relationship with our cient as well as with other key community stakeholders to ensure the project is delivered to the highest standard.

"We are thankful for the opportunity and we look forward to carrying this project to fruition.”

The mosque plan was previously criticised by locals who felt the project would be too large, set to include parking for up to 146 vehicles, stand three storeys high and be a “visually prominent” landmark from miles around.

A new planning application will now be submitted to Preston City Council with details of the development and its proposed design.

When last debated at Preston town hall, a total of 625 letters of support were lodged in connection with the plans, with 427 others objecting.

