Meetings will be taking place in Morecambe, Lytham, Hutton, Preston, Fleetwood and Formby to discuss the "early plans" for two windfarms in the Irish Sea – as well as cabling to get the power to the National Grid.

What’s the background?

A 480 MW capacity wind tourbine scheme by Offshore Wind Limited is to be constructed west of Blackpool and south west of Morecambe Bay, and a 1,500 MW scheme by a consortium of EnBW and BP, is to be built off the coast of Barrow-In-Furness, west of Morecambe Bay.

A windfarm off Liverpool Bay, off the coast of North Wales. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 27, 2022.

In July the National Grid announced that its substation in Howick Cross Lane, Penwortham, will be expanded and upgraded to store and distribute the power generated by these windfarms.

Landowners in South Ribble are now being sought to discuss ownership rights for cabling.

South Ribble MP Katherine Fletcher said Penwortham was set to be "at the heart of the future of Britain’s electricity" as part of a nationwide effort for energy security in the wake of the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

When are the events?

There are 11 events being held from now until November 30.

Full details of where and when can be found at https://www.morecambeandmorgan.com/have-your-say/

An online event will also be held on Thursday, November 10 for people unable to attend the in-person meetings. This will run from 6.30pm-8pm and members of the public will be able to pose questions.

Feedback about the projects can also be given in writing.

Send an email to: [email protected] or use the address: Freepost MORECAMBE AND MORGAN

"First opportunity”

The company say: "This consultation represents the first opportunity for local communities and other stakeholders to understand the collaboration between the two projects and broad details of how each will be developed. We welcome feedback on any aspect of the information we’re sharing on the projects.

"To help us develop our proposals further we’re asking for your feedback on our early plans.

"We’re carrying out lots of our own technical and environmental assessments but people living near to the proposals have local knowledge we would really value."