The appeal for news powers, designed to reduce the risk of devastating wildfires, would create a Public Spaces Protection Order covering Rivington moorland area of the borough. Anyone found using the prohibited items, which would also include campfires and camping stoves, would face a fine of up to £1,000. If approved the restrictions would only apply to land to which the public have access.

The council is now launching a consultation so that people can give their views on the plan. Chorley Council is coordinating with neighbouring councils in Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen, which are responsible for adjoining areas of moorland.

Wildfires happen regularly on moorland in the Pennines, including the Winter Hill fire in the summer of 2018. Most are caused by human activity. BBQs, campfires, fireworks, Chinese lanterns, discarded cigarettes and broken glass – which can act like a magnifying glass – are some of the leading causes. Wildfires can tie up huge resources for days at a time. At the height of the moorland fires in 2018, 220 firefighters, 100 soldiers, 57 fire engines and a helicopter were in operation across the region.

The moorland fire at Rivington, 2018

Councillor Beverley Murray, Executive Member for Early Intervention said, "We know that wildfires can be devastating to the environment and wildlife, can cause a real danger to life and can add an undue strain on emergency services. Most wildfires sadly are avoidable and are in the main started needlessly from misuse of items such as BBQ, campfires and fireworks. This order, if approved, plans to reduce that risk - encouraging people not to use such items in the moorland areas and gives the powers to be able to enforce on those who have disregard for the danger of the use of such items."

The consultation is open to everyone, and the council wants to hear from as many people as possible, in particular, people who live on or near the moors, local businesses and organisations and visitors. The online survey, along with all the relevant information, can be found at www.chorley.gov.uk/publicspacesprotectionorders To request a paper copy of the survey or documents, please email [email protected] The deadline for responses is December 7.

The newsdesks at the Lancashire Post and Chorley Guardian were flooded with devastating images of the moorland fires in 2018