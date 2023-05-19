White chicks: Martin Mere Wetland Centre hatches adorable white stork chicks
Martin Mere Wetland Centre say they are “very excited” to have welcomed several white stork chicks this month.
The popular wetland centre in Burscough welcomed the new chicks in mid-May, in what has become an even more successful year than last, when the centre hatched and raised two white stork chicks for the first time.
What is the hatching process?
White storks build their nests from sticks and twigs, and in the wild often return to the same nest year after year. Both parents will work together, taking turns to gather material. The nests can be an impressive six feet wide and six feet deep.
The chicks are born with white down feathers and rely on their parents to bring them food. They typically stay on their nests for up to two months before they’re ready to leave the nest. Their parents will continue to bring them food during these two months.
How common are white storks?
White storks were once extinct in the UK, but they have been reintroduced in recent years. There are now several populations of white storks in the UK, and they are beginning to breed in the wild again - with the first recorded pair to breed in 2020 in 606 years.
What does the centre say?
Victoria Fellowes, Deputy Centre Manager, said: “We are very excited at the arrival of the new white stork chicks. Our Living Collection team will work with the parents to feed and monitor the chicks as they grow. Visitors can see their progress during their visit by heading to the stork enclosure located next to the eco sensory garden.”