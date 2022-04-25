Lancashire County Council will dig and lay service mains in Centurion Way in Farrington. There will be multi-way signals while the work is carried out from Tuesday to Friday.

Which streets in South Ribble will have roadworks this week, how long are they scheduled to last and why are they in place?

These are the latest roadworks set to disrupt traffic this week in South Ribble.

By Laura Longworth
Monday, 25th April 2022, 4:55 am

Drivers can expect multiple restrictions as Lancashire County Council, BT, and United Utilities all carry out essential repair and maintenance work over the next seven days across the borough, including in Lostock Hall, Farrington and Higher Walton.

Here’s a list of 10 of the areas affected, with details explaining the reasons for the work and how long it is expected to take.

1. Albrighton Road, Lostock Hall.jpg

Electricity North West is set to finish repair work today to Albrington Road in Lostock Hall. The company cut open the footway to repair a fault in an underground, low voltage mains cable and restore supply, followed by reinstatement.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Back Lane, Longton.jpg

United Utilities will carry out utility repair and maintenance work in Back Lane in Longton from Tuesday to Thursday. Labourers will install an external water meter and a boundary box at a depth of under 1.5metres.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Baker Close, Buckshaw Village.jpg

BT will dig up a carriageway in Baker Close, Buckshaw Village, to clear blockages in a telecoms duct to provide service to customers. It will take place from Monday to Wednesday.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Belgrave Avenue, Penwortham.jpg

United Utilities is due to finish work tomorrow on Belgrave Avenue in Penwortham, which entails replacing an old lead supply with a new connection to the 3" mains

Photo: Google Mapd

Photo Sales
South RibbleLancashire County CouncilDriversUnited Utilities
Next Page
Page 1 of 3