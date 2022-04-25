Drivers can expect multiple restrictions as Lancashire County Council, BT, and United Utilities all carry out essential repair and maintenance work over the next seven days across the borough, including in Lostock Hall, Farrington and Higher Walton.
Here’s a list of 10 of the areas affected, with details explaining the reasons for the work and how long it is expected to take.
Electricity North West is set to finish repair work today to Albrington Road in Lostock Hall. The company cut open the footway to repair a fault in an underground, low voltage mains cable and restore supply, followed by reinstatement.
United Utilities will carry out utility repair and maintenance work in Back Lane in Longton from Tuesday to Thursday. Labourers will install an external water meter and a boundary box at a depth of under 1.5metres.
BT will dig up a carriageway in Baker Close, Buckshaw Village, to clear blockages in a telecoms duct to provide service to customers. It will take place from Monday to Wednesday.
United Utilities is due to finish work tomorrow on Belgrave Avenue in Penwortham, which entails replacing an old lead supply with a new connection to the 3" mains
