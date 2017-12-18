When are the Christmas bin collections for South Ribble?

South Ribble Council has announced this year's festive bin collections.

The council has confirmed that only residents due to have collections on Christmas Day (Monday), Boxing Day (Tuesday) and New Year’s Day (Monday) will be affected.

Full waste collection details:

If you are due to have your grey refuse bin emptied on Christmas Day (Monday) you should put your bin out for collection on Wednesday, 27 December.

If you are due to have your grey refuse bin emptied on Boxing Day (Tuesday) you should put your bin out for collection on Thursday, 28 December.

If you are due to have your grey refuse bin emptied on New Year’s Day (Monday) you should put your bin out for collection on Tuesday, 02 January.

If you are due to have your recycling collected on any of the three days above please be aware your next collection will be 2 weeks later as per your normal alternate weekly collection (please see your Waste Collection Calendar for 2018)

Residents will also be able to recycle their Christmas trees this year by simply cutting the tree to a manageable size and placing in their brown bin on your day of collection.

Christmas trees can also be taken to the Household Waste Recycling Centre on Flensburg Way.