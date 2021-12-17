What will it cost to make Preston City Council carbon neutral by 2030?

That was the message from the council’s senior officers in response to a long-awaited report by councillors considering how the town hall can make its green ambitions a reality.

In comments made within the document, the corporate management team said that resources would either have to be redirected from other services or the recommended actions funded by a “budget growth” proposal.

A cross-party task group has spent almost two years exploring what the city council needs to do to fulfil a pledge made in April 2019 to ensure that its own activities achieve a net-zero carbon target by 2030.

Preston City Council has been considering how it can cut its carbon emissions (image: Google)

The resultant report has come up with nine recommendations, but does itself concede that the authority’s limited resources mean that decisions will have to be taken to prioritise measures that ensure “the greatest carbon reduction can be achieved at the earliest opportunity”.

Liberal Democrat group leader John Potter branded the report “disappointing” and said the council would not achieve its carbon-cutting aims, but the Labour chair of the task group, James Hull, said that it demonstrated that the authority would have a “robust climate change agenda” at the forefront of all its work.

The main recommendation - to create a cabinet member responsible for tackling climate change - had already been implemented by the Labour-run council back in the summer.

The report also called for the authority to “substantially” offset many of its carbon emissions in order to meet its carbon neutral goal, via measures such as generating electricity from solar panels and wind turbines on its own land, as well as managing its green space to maximise carbon capture. However, officers warned that the council does not have “specific expertise” in that area, meaning that resources would have to be allocated accordingly.

The conclusions of the report were discussed at a meeting of the full council where the document was unanimously approved, in spite of differing assessments of its worth.

At the same gathering, councillors also voted for the authority to invest a further £4.8m over the next five years in replacing its fleet of vehicles - all 124 of which will remain diesel-driven. An accompanying report stated that it was not currently possible to purchase “alternative fuelled” vehicles, because of the lack of the necessary infrastructure to operate them.

Environment and community safety cabinet member Robert Boswell defended the decision not to seize the chance to shift the fleet to electric at this point, warning that if the council had to charge all of its vehicles, “there might be power failures in Preston, because there [are] other factors [to consider]”.

Suggesting that the authority faced the same practical barriers to electric vehicles that were experienced by some members of the public - including a lack of charging points - Cllr Boswell insisted that they remained the ultimate destination for the council’s fleet.

“The new vehicles that we will be moving to, though not electronic vehicles, have a reduction in emissions and have potential [for] fuel savings and more efficient engines. So we will constantly review the option of moving to electric vehicles - we all would like to,” Cllr Boswell said.

The £4.8m vehicle investment will be added to an unspent £3.8m allocated for the same purpose over the past five years, which remains in the budget as a result of efforts to extend the lifespan of the council's vehicles. However, members were told that retaining vehicles beyond their usual service period of between six and eight years had caused other issues such as reliability problems and an inability to realise emission reductions.

While Cllr Potter was understanding of the authority’s position up to a point, he warned that “if more and more councils [switch to electric], there will be a big question [as to] why can’t Preston?”

Meanwhile, on the task group report, he blasted a process that he said had been used as an “excuse” not to take action sooner. Seconding the document, he described it as a “micro-step forward”, but added: “Based on [the report], this council will not be carbon neutral by 2030.

“We cannot move forward without [having] officers to be able to implement any sort of policies. There is no officer capacity to do this.

“If you’re saying we can't do it because the county [council] hold the purse strings or the government holds the purse strings, then why are we paying for a cabinet member...if there's no power to do it?” asked Cllr Potter, whose proposal to create a climate change officer at the council's budget in February was rejected.

The meeting was told that the climate change cabinet member role had been cost neutral and the member currently fulfilling it, Cllr Carol Henshaw, said she was “quite offended” by the suggestion that she and her party were "just in this for the money”.

“It is a huge agenda - it's everything from...vehicles and the air that we’re all breathing [to] the parks that we like to play in and exercise in. It’s a massive agenda, so we did need a cabinet member for climate change,” said Cllr Henshaw, who added that the council’s environmental work would continue to be done on a cross-party basis.

Cllr Hull accused the Lib Dems of “trying to take possession of the green agenda, because there is nothing else that they have to give”.

The task group report noted the need for the council to focus on its own carbon emissions, other local emissions that it can directly influence through its policies and community emissions that can be cut through partnerships between the council and other organisations.

It also suggested that the council caries out a study to explore whether it is feasible to maximise heat recovery at the city's crematorium in order to make it more energy efficient.

Although not one of the recommendations of the task group, the authority looks set to introduce environmental impact assessments of matters being brought forward for decision by the council. Long-serving Ribbleton ward councillor Jonathan Saksena suggested their use was a way to “focus the mind” on green issues.

Cllr Boswell welcomed the proposal, adding that there were “always” environmental considerations that should be borne in mind when setting policies.