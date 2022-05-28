Chorley Council says it will be cutting grass during No Mow May – for safety reasons.

Concerns were raised this week when South Ribble Borough Council trimmed back grass verges and wildflowers along roads in the borough, with residents wondering “What happened to No Mow May?”

The initiative was started by environmental charity Plantlife and supported by wildlife groups including the RSPB, and attempts to increase nectar for pollinators.

People have been asked not to mow their grass in May

South Ribble Borough Council said it was fully committed to improving biodiversity and the mowing actuially helped new seeds germinate.

They also said they have to mow grass near highways to Lancashire County Council’s specifications for safety reasons.

Chorley Borough Council have mirrored the stance.

Councillor Adrian Lowe, Executive Member of Chorley Council said: “Since declaring a climate emergency in 2019 we have been creating wildflower mini meadows and wildlife corridor areas across the Borough to support and enhance biodiversity.

South Ribble Council have cut wildflower areas down in and around Penwortham and through to Lostock Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"We have expanded our wildflower mini meadows programme again this year and have attempted 55 of these areas across the borough. Not only do they add colour and interest for residents and visitors to see, they are incredibly important for insects, pollinators, and ecological processes.

“To support this, grass cutting in these areas is reduced as part of our maintenance programme and to allow any natural wildflowers within the seedbank to flourish. It is also important that safety on these roads is considered, therefore in some of these areas we still mow the strip of grass verge immediately next to the road to ensure it doesn’t impede sightlines for motorists but otherwise let nature take its course on the rest of the verge, which we also supplement with bulbs.

“There are also some highway verges in the Borough where we are required, on behalf of Lancashire County Council, to mow a safety swathe to prevent the vegetation impeding the highway and give pedestrians somewhere to move on where there is no footpath in place, e.g. country lanes.”

The British Bee Keepers Association has launched a petition that the Government makes it mandatory for local authorities to replace roadside grass with wild flowers.