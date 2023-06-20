Residents living in the vicinity of Hill Top Lane in Whittle-le-Woods staged the demonstration just days after the end of a public consultation into a proposal to create up to 135 properties across two plots alongside the scenic route.

Story Homes and Northern Trust revealed their blueprint for the sites last month, but the prospect of more new housing in a village that has become a hotspot for development has been greeted with dismay by those who already call it home. Concerns range from the pressure the new dwellings will put on local services to their effect on what has become a popular family recreation area since the pandemic.

Whittle-le-Woods locals took over the lane that they want to defend from the effects of development (image: Boyd Harris)

Clayton with Whittle division county councillor Mark Clifford said that the strength of feeling on display during the march should be enough to convince the developers to put their plans “in the bin”.

Boyd Harris, a Whittle resident of 50 years, told the Lancashire Post that the countryside location was “the most beautiful place you could imagine”.

“But it’s not just the beauty of it. I was going for a walk there the other day and there were so many cyclists - and I don't mean the club cyclists whizzing through at 20 miles-an-hour, I mean groups of families, little kids and their mums and dads pedalling along on push bikes.

“That’s because it’s still quiet up there. Yes, there’s the occasional car, but we've got pushbikes, horseriders and walkers [using the route] at the moment - and, of course, with over a hundred new houses, that will vanish.

The bucolic Whittle hills, which residents say are not suitable for development (image: Boyd Harris)

“It has been much more widely used during the last three years. Before lockdown, I had the whole place to myself [when walking in the area] . But when people were allowed out for a short walk during lockdown, that's where they all headed for,” explained Boyd, who says that it has become a habit for locals that they do not want to have to break.

A retired engineer, he also said that he had little confidence that the detailed objections he had lodged over the potential difficulty of installing utilities on the site would even be read - because the consultation email address was a generic one used for public engagement by Story Homes on proposed estates across the country.

The land being eyed for housing is currently classed as “safeguarded” - meaning that it is not earmarked for development under Chorley Council’s local plan, but may be needed for that purpose in future years.

However, the authority cannot currently demonstrate that it has a five-year supply of land available to meet its minimum annual new housing target of 569 dwellings. That can - and has - previously left safeguarded plots in the borough vulnerable to successful planning applications.

Whittle-le-Woods residents want their rural lanes to remain havens for walkers and cyclists (image: Boyd Harris)

Another villager, Grace Jackson, says she and many more have been left devastated by the prospect of the same fate befalling the area around Hill Top Lane.

“We have had [our] fair share of new development over the years. We don’t mind a small number of homes - five or six perhaps, here and there, [which] fit in.

“But to obliterate great swathes of green land, uprooting, upsetting and unsettling the natural habitat of wildlife and nature, is thoughtless - and could be said to be cruel.

“We enjoy and love our area, which is perfectly in-keeping for a village. Our original narrow lanes cannot and should not have to cope with large [numbers] of frustrated drivers who cannot get anywhere because vehicles are not suitable for [the roads]. Cars already park on the pavement on Chorley Old Road, partially blocking access for pedestrians in places - but what else can people do?

These villagers know how they want this particylar story to end...(image: Boyd Harris)

“Parents who live in the community, but cannot get their children into the same schools face the possibility of having to drive in two different directions to take siblings to school. This seems senseless.

“Our GP surgeries cannot cope presently, [so] why add more pressure? The difficulties we face, as a village, are the same objections councillors will hear a hundred times over at planning meetings.

“But we will carry on protesting, we shan’t be overpowered and ignored - enough is enough,” Grace warned.

The land in question has been included in a list of sites suggested as being suitable for development as part of the first Central Lancashire Local Plan, which is currently being drawn up between Chorley, South Ribble and Preston councils. It was subject to an initial public consultation earlier this year and will ultimately replace the standalone plans for each council area - but no decisions have yet been taken about which of the proposed plots should officially be allocated for housing.

Story Homes and Northern Trust say that their plans would deliver “much-needed homes in a range of sizes, suitable for first-time buyers, those looking to downsize or growing families”.

“The proposals would transform the site[s] into a modern, high-quality community,” the two firms claim.

However, Wendy McDonald, who organised Saturday's protest march and is also chair of Whittle-le-Woods Parish Council, told the Post that the village is simply “not up for any more development”.

“Hill Top Lane is a rural narrow country lane with rolling fields and well-established trees. Our village has not got the infrastructure to accommodate any more housing , our schools are full, our doctors are full, our roads are full,” Cllr McDonald said.

County Cllr Clifford added: “This is probably the worst place to build a 135-home development in the borough that could be imagined. The road access is absolutely woeful to this site and the location is too far away from any amenities and a bus route.

“For heaven's sake, it's in open, beautiful countryside. I would hope that after nearly 200 residents and councillors turned up to show their anger at these stupid proposals, Story Homes and Northern Trust put [them] in the nearest bin.”

Story Homes wants to build 60 homes on land to the north of Hill Top Lane, while Northern Trust hopes to secure planning permission for 75 homes on an eastern plot. Electric vehicle charging points would be provided for every home on the two sites, while around 30 percent of the proposed dwellings would fall into the affordable homes category.

Responding to the issues raised by residents and councillors, a spokesperson for Story Homes, said: “Our proposed schemes have been carefully designed to provide an appropriate extension to the local area, on land designated for residential development within the Central Lancashire Local Plan and subsequent Chorley Local Plan.

“The proposed schemes have been informed by robust surveys and assessments to ensure existing infrastructure and services can accommodate the proposed development. This includes a carefully designed highway strategy, including traffic calming measures, sustainable transport options and enhanced pedestrian and cycling connectivity proposals.

“Along with high quality homes for local people, the proposed schemes will bring wider public benefits, with biodiversity net gain, landscaping, an attractive new street scene and public open spaces.

“The schemes would also deliver economic benefits supporting hundreds of jobs both directly through the construction of housing and indirectly via the wider supply chain. Once occupied, new residents will also bring additional consumer expenditure into the area, thereby contributing positively to the local economy.

“We continue to work constructively with local residents and key stakeholders to ensure the proposals respond positively to issues identified.”

