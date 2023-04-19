News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
1 minute ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
53 minutes ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
1 hour ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
2 hours ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
3 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform

Water quality: £8.2m being spent to clean up waste water entering River Ribble - here's what's going on

A multi-million pound project to improve water quality in Chipping Brook and the River Ribble is underway.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

United Utilities are spending £8.2m on a new Wastewater Treatment Works in Chipping, as part of their Better Rivers Better North West action plan – which seeks to address concerns over sewage entering rivers and seas.

Read More
here
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Untreated sewage is not currently being released into the river, but the new facility in Chipping will reduce the levels of phosphorous and ammonia in the water.

Work at the new site in ChippingWork at the new site in Chipping
Work at the new site in Chipping
Most Popular

Programme Manager Michael Tillery said it will play an important role in improving water quality.

He said: “The new facility will have an increased capacity meaning it will treat a greater volume of wastewater more quickly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It will also feature new treatment methods which will improve the quality of the water that we release back into nearby Chipping Brook which is a tributary of the River Ribble.”

Why do it?

The will have increased capacity to deal with population growth in the area, and it will also feature updated methods of treating the waste water – these will improve the quality of the final effluent by reducing phosphorous and ammonia levels.

By doing this, it will improve the water quality in Chipping Brook – and in turn the River Ribble.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is an existing Wastewater Treatment Works in Chipping which will remain operational until the new one comes online.

When will it be ready?

The new project is due to be completed in summer 2024. Through its Better Rivers Better North West action plan, United Utilities is on track to improve almost 200km of rivers by 2025.