Watch as 3,000 Christmas trees are planted in St Annes sand dunes by Lancashire Wildlife Trust volunteers
A video shows how volunteers with the Lancashire Wildlife Trust transformed St Annes sand dunes by planting discarded Christmas trees over a two day ceremony.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Green-fingered volunteers spent this Monday and Tuesday (5 and 6 Feb, 2024) filling the beach with used Xmas trees, as part of a project to maintain natural coastal defences on the Fylde.
Even the rain didn't stop the annual ceremony, which was organised by the Lancashire Wildlife Trust.
Watch the incredible work as it unfolds.