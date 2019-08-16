'Unplanned shutdown' of nuclear reactor at Heysham Power Station led to loud banging noise in area, say EDF Energy

A nuclear reactor experienced an 'unplanned shutdown' at Heysham Nuclear Power Station last night, according to operators EDF.

The incident occurred at Heysham 2, one of two nuclear power stations at the site near Heysham Port.

A nuclear reactor at Heysham Power Station remains 'offline' today (August 16) after an unplanned shutdown occurred yesterday (August 15)

EDF said it was forced to shutdown one of its nuclear reactors (reactor 8) after an electrical fault disrupted its control system.

The energy giant said the incident happened late on Wednesday evening (August 14) and led to a complete shut down of the nuclear reactor.

EDF said loud noises which caused alarm in Heysham, Morecambe and Lancaster last night (Thursday, August 15) were caused by the nuclear reactor being 'restarted'.

An EDF spokesman said: "Yesterday afternoon we started the process of re-starting one of our reactors at Heysham 2 power station after an unplanned shut down.

"It can take a couple of days for a nuclear reactor to get restarted, and it's this process which caused some noise late last night (August 15).

"We appreciate that the noise can sound a bit alarming to those unfamiliar with the process, and this led to some speculation about its cause on social media.

"I would stress that the noise was completely normal for this kind of operation and we do apologise if this caused any alarm or caused any inconvenience.

"It is a routine process resulting from a minor issue with the control system's electrical supplies and the nuclear reactor is now back up and running."