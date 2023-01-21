Travellers spotted moving on to site at Buckshaw Village
Travellers have been spotted moving onto a site in Chorley.
By Tony Durkin
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 7:15pm
Residents reported seeing the travellers having set up camp on a car park at Eaton Point, Buckshaw Village on Saturday morning.
Pictures show at least two caravans moved onto the car park at the mainly industrial site.
It meant disruption for drivers looking to access the FitBox fitness centre, with vehicles queuing at an apparently closed gate.
No-one from the FitBox centre, which opened on the site since in 2018, was available for comment.