Time to book your January Christmas Tree recycling collection and support Rainbow Hub
The collection service will save people time in the New Year, is hassle free and kind to the environment. Last year they collected and recycled 550 trees raising over £11,500 - a target they are aiming to top in 2024.
Rainbow Hub's collections will take place on Saturday and Sunday January 13 and 14 2024. People who have registered are asked to leave their tree/s in a clear visible, unobstructed location on 12th January for their team of volunteer collectors and vans. The collections will take place in areas surrounding the Rainbow Hub base in Mawdesley, covering postcodes PR5, PR6, PR7, PR25, PR26, WN6, WN8, L39, L40 which includes Chorley, Horwich, Blackrod, Shevington, Ormskirk, Scarisbrick, Hesketh Bank, Tarleton, Croston, Bretherton, Leyland and more.
To make a donation and arrange for a collection online, please go to
Bookings can be made up to mid-day on Wednesday January 10 2024.
All donations will be used to help Rainbow Hub continue to support children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.
CGL Landscape Maintenance Contractors, W Taylor and Sons, Ventbrook Traffic Management Services, Brysdales, Jones Courier Services, Access4Lofts, Evans Halshaw Ford Chorley, Elite Metal Fabs, Newgen Scaffolding, Jambo Property Services and The Tree Barn, Blackrod will be helping with the collection this year, but Rainbow Hub are also asking for anyone else with a van and a little time to spare to get in touch if they can assist with the collections.
If you can help, please contact Emma Parish on 01704 823276 or email [email protected]