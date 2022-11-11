The Met Office said there were "exceptionally mild" conditions across the UK, provisionally confirming that the previous record of 17.8 Celsius set in 1954 and 1977 had been broken (on Friday November 11). Myerscough, here in Lancashire, enjoyed a high of 19.5C and weekend temperatures are forecast to hit 20C.

Balmy November temperatures have seen the UK experience its warmest Armistice Day on record. The temperature rose to almost 20C on Friday, almost two degrees higher than the previous record set 45 years ago. The unseasonably high temperatures have led to "exceptionally mild" conditions across the UK, the Met Office said. The warm conditions are forecast to continue into the weekend.

The Met Office said Saturday will again be "unseasonably mild" while Remembrance Sunday will be "very mild" across the UK with a high of 20C possible. On Friday, Myerscough in Lancashire enjoyed a high of 19.5C, while Lossiemouth in Scotland saw a top temperature of 19.1C. Magilligan in Northern Ireland had a high of 17.4C, and Hawarden in Wales reached 16.9C.

This autumn pic was taken by reader Chris Lund. Thanks Chris!