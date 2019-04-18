This is why dozens of trees are being felled in Fulwood

Have your say

Dozens of trees have been cut down at the former site of the Lancashire Post headquarters in Fulwood.

At least 50 mature trees have been felled at the former Broughton Printers site in Caxton Road.

The trees ran along the perimeter of the site and parallel to Caxton Road and Oliver's Place.

According to the site manager, Colin Higham, the trees have been razed for "landscaping".

"The trees were taken down to make the site more visible", said site manager Colin Higham.

"We are landscaping the site, making it more visible to passing traffic, as well as preparing for our new entrance on Oliver's Place."

Preston City Council responded to a number of complaints from people who were disappointed to see the trees disappear.

The Council said they are aware that a large number of trees have been cut down at the site, but admitted they are powerless to prevent it.

The authority said: "The trees are situated on private property, not council-owned land.

"It is therefore the decision of the landowners whether to remove the trees or not."

