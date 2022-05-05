With lots of green spaces across Lancashire and Blackpool, in back gardens, parks and woodlands, it’s not unheard of to stumble across what many people think are abandoned and helpless baby birds.

But more often than not they don’t need rescuing and usually the parent bird is close by waiting for well-meaning people to leave.

RSPB spokesperson Morwenna Alldis said: “At this time of year we get hundreds of calls from members of the public about the seemingly helpless baby birds they’ve discovered on the ground.

Baby birds hopping around on the ground is usually part of their natural process - in most circumstances

"And with the past two years of lockdown spurring us to pay closer attention to our gardens and greenspaces, our now expert nature eyes may spot even more chicks than usual. But most of the time it’s important that we resist the urge to ‘rescue’ the baby bird.

“Just before baby birds are ready to tentatively extend a wing, wiggle a tail feather and take flight for the first time, they leave their nest. Fledglings then spend a couple of days on the ground and around the nest developing their final flight feathers. The fledglings will appear fully feathered and hop around your garden in broad daylight – hence why members of the public are convinced they need rescuing.”

Morwenna continued: “Another common fear is that the fledgling has been deserted by its parents.

"But fledglings are extremely unlikely to be abandoned. Mom and dad are probably off gathering food or hiding nearby with a beady eye on their young, waiting for you to leave. Parents know best and are the experts in rearing their young. Removing a fledgling from the wild significantly reduces its chances of long-term survival – so please don’t accidentally kidnap the baby bird, even in a well-meaning way.”

There are just a few situations when the public should lend a friendly helping hand:

Immediate Danger: If the baby bird is found on a busy road or path, and if it is safe to do so, we advise it is picked up and moved a short distance to a safer place - this must be within hearing distance of where the fledgling was found. Similarly, if you discover your cat or dog eyeing up a fledgling we recommend that you keep your domestic pet indoors as much as possible

Injury: If the fledgling is injured or caught by a cat, the quickest way to get it medical help is often taking it to your local vets, most treat wild birds for free but do call ahead first. You could also contact your local wildlife rescue centre, found here: helpwildlife.co.uk/ Or call the RSPCA on: 0300 1234 999.

Nestlings: If a baby bird is discovered on the ground that is either unfeathered or covered only in its fluffy nestling down, it has likely fallen out of its cosy nest ahead of schedule. Very occasionally it is possible to put these babies back in their nest, but only if you are 100% sure of the nest it has fallen from. If not please give the RSPCA a call on the above number or contact your local wildlife rehabilitation centre.

Grounded swift: For full guidance, visit here: bit.ly/GroundedSwift

Barn owl chick: If found on the floor, first confirm it is a barn owl not tawny owl (light in colour, dark eyes and eyelids). Note the exact location where you found it. It is not normal for young Barn Owls to be out of the nest before they can fly, if left they will likely be ignored by their parents and not survive. Contact a local rescuer, the Barn Owl Trust or the RSPCA to help.

Broken House martin or swallow nests: If you find a nest that has fallen with chicks in, you can use a shallow ice cream or margarine tub with some drainage holes in the base, or a low plastic flower pot will work too. Place as much of the old nest inside the container with some hay, and put the chicks inside. Place the nest as high up as possible, but if you can’t place the new nest under the eaves, you’ll need to put some sort of lid on it to keep the worst of the weather out. The parents should hear the chicks and continue feeding them, but if they don’t they will need to be cared for by a wildlife rehabilitator.

Occasionally, a parent bird will intentionally eject a chick from the nest if they sense it has an underlying health problem or is dying. It’s a harsh truth to stomach, as humans we want to fix things, but sometimes we need to allow the law of nature to run its course.

Morwenna explains: “It’s also really important to remember at this time of year that over half of England’s most threatened breeding birds nest on or near the ground.

"So we’re asking everyone when out exploring nature, to please follow the Countryside Code by keeping to footpaths, adhering to any signs flagging ground nesting birds, and please keep dogs on leads. By watching your step this breeding season you can help save the lives of some very vulnerable feathered friends.”