The Forest of Bowland needs your help to win BBC vote

The Forest of Bowland has been shortlisted as the 2018 Best Holiday Destination in the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards.

Now in their seventh year, the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2018 are a celebration of the British countryside and its people, from mighty landmarks and outstanding national parks to the best nature reserves and finest rural pubs.

This year, they invited readers to send in their suggestions for the greatest sites in the countryside.

Their panel of expert judges scrutinised all the suggestions and deliberated for hours to select five outstanding contenders in each category.

One of the panel experts and Countryfile presenter, John Craven, speaking about the Forest of Bowland, said: “At the very centre of mainland Britain, this is one of the most unspoiled of all holiday destinations in the UK.

“Although I’m a little worried that by nominating it, it might become too popular!”

Hetty Byrne, Sustainable Tourism Officer for the Forest of Bowland AONB, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious award!