Student halls to become 30-bed homeless shelter in Preston

Homeless people could be given somewhere to live while they get back on their feet in Preston if the student accommodation block is given the green light to become the shelter.

Currently, the development at 68 Tulketh Road is a three-storey block of six five-bedroom apartments shared between students.

But the application, which was submitted to Preston City Council by Grolar Development Ltd, wants to change the use of a home to a shelter for the homeless which will be managed by Lotus Sanctuary, which houses men and women from backgrounds of rough sleeping, criminal offences or domestic abuse.

The student halls could become a 30-bed homeless shelter

Lotus Sanctuary offers accommodation to equip residents with the skills to live independently and has applied to take over the student halls, currently managed by student landlord Kexgill.

The application included that there will be nightly security between 9 pm and 9 am, with care and support workers visiting the site for up to three hours a day.

A decision on the plans will be made following a period of public consultation.