"Stop ignoring the barriers," Stanley Park visitors are urged as the bird flu outbreak continues

People are urged to avoid Stanley Park lake as the bird flu outbreak continues.

Volunteers have expressed annoyance at people ignoring the warning signs around the lake, getting close to the water and the areas where birds tend to live in the park.

While there has been some improvement, any foot traffic can cause the disease to spread further.

Do Not Enter sign is being ignored by regular visitors to the park in Blackpool

Brambles Wildlife Rescue said: “Sadly some people are ignoring the barriers that clearly advise the lake area is closed, including a couple of the regular photographers who should know better. I had to photograph them to get them to leave sadly. Very disappointing.”

The council-approved rescue team has continued to feed and care for the birds over Christmas and the new year.

One death was recorded in the last week, but some of the birds are making a good recovery.

The lake has been closed since Monday, November 11, after two swans and one Canada goose were believed to have died there due to bird flu.

The rescue team have thanked the ‘overwhelming response’ to their Christmas appeal for food donations.