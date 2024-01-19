South Ribble MP Katherine Fletcher mentioned Penwortham’s Howick Cross substation in parliament

Katherine mentioned the substation following a tour of the National Grid facility. She visited the site to find out how it works and talked with head of substations and cables (north west) Ash Turner, substation operations manager Steve Ward and Tom Spencer, the senior public affairs manager.

They also talked about the great jobs and apprenticeships that exist with National Grid and the Northern Powerhouse.

In the House of Commons, Katherine then mentioned how the substation is helping the economy in South Ribble and beyond.

“I have been talking with businesses in South Ribble about achieving net zero. Businesses on Leyland business park are exploring geothermal, and we also have the huge advantage of the Howick Cross substation bringing in energy from offshore wind, onshore wind in Scotland, and the north-west and Welsh nuclear fleet,” she told MPs.

Katherine Fletcher at Penwortham Howick Cross substation

“Does my right honourable friend agree that, in future, businesses will look to site themselves where there is reliable and accessible cheap energy, and that South Ribble is well placed to take advantage of that?

In reply, climate minister Graham Stuart said: “My honourable friend is quite right to highlight the benefits and attractions of South Ribble, and indeed the wider UK economy.

“It is not just that the areas that have those services will attract business within the United Kingdom: by rewiring and leading the world in delivering a low-cost, low-carbon energy system, we can attract more investment from abroad and have a renaissance, not least in the north of England but also in Wales and Scotland—all around the country.”

Speaking afterwards, Katherine added: “Many thanks to National Grid for allowing me to visit the substation. It was a fascinating visit where I learnt a lot and the conversation got a bit technical, I am pleased to say.