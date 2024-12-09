South Ribble residents could get a wheelie bin for their cardboard and paper waste to replace the box they currently use.

A South Ribble Borough Council meeting heard the authority is to carry out a review of its waste collection receptacles.

Although no changes have been decided upon, cabinet member for environment and streetscene Kath Unsworth acknowledged it would be “a very popular move”.

She was responding to a question from Farington West ward councillor George Rear who asked if there were any plans to provide “proper bins” for cardboard.

Carboard and paper recycling is currently left for South Ribble refuse collectors in green boxes - but could householders one day get a wheelie bin for that element of their waste?

Cllr Unsworth said: “It’s under review. I’m sure there will be changes…and there’s loads more [waste cardboard] than there used to be, thanks to Amazon.

“It’s not decided - but when it comes to [the] review, [all councillors] will be involved…because we all know what our residents want.”

It is not known when the review will be carried out or completed.

Currently, South Ribble households place their recyclable cardboard and paper waste in green boxes with yellow lids.

There are then three different coloured wheelie bins for the rest of the rubbish - a blue bin for plastic, cans and glass; a brown one for garden waste - for which there is annual collection charge - and a grey bin for all non-recyclable material.

The district authority is also due to make a decision this month on the supplier of the ‘caddies’ it will be rolling out across the borough when dedicated weekly food waste collections begin nationwide in spring 2026.

The council has previously resolved to provide liners for the small containers - to be used in household kitchens to encourage the separation of leftover food from general waste - after evidence from schemes already in operation elsewhere showed residents prefer the repositories to be kept clean without having to wash them out for themselves.

When the liners are full, they can then be deposited directly into a larger food waste bin outside – which would also then remain unsoiled.