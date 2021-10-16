Savick shops demolished as next phase of community project commences

The row of shops, topped by run-down maisonettes, on West Park Avenue, are now being bulldozed and will be replaced by state-of-the-art homes, a new district library and a convenience store in a development managed by the Community Gateway Association (CGA).

In 2017, following extensive consultation with local people, the CGA began developing the area around Savick shops as part of a major regeneration project.

The first phase included the development of six new homes on the site of the former Savick pub.

The former shops and maisonettes are now being demolished to make way for Phase 2 of the development

In September 2020, planning permission was then awarded for Phase 2 of the scheme to redevelop the maisonettes and shops on West Park Avenue into modern family homes.

The existing properties were outdated and described as a 'magnet for anti-social behaviour', which had resulted in half the shops being left vacant.

At the end of last year, permission for the redevelopment of the neighbouring Ainsdale House site in a third phase was also granted.

Councillors and staff from the CGA celebrate the new phase of work beginning

These two latter phases involve a significant investment of around £4 million and will take around 12-18 months to complete.

Once finished, the development in total will offer 20 two-bed homes, four three-beds and one four-bed property as well as a brand-new retail unit which will be used as a convenience store, together with a purpose-built modern library.

Phase 2 is now underway with I&R demolition starting work on site this week, watched by Local Councillors Phil Crowe and Jennifer Mein and housing association staff.

I&R are working with CGA’s own subsidiary company Preston Vocational Centre to upcycle copper, timber and electrical wiring from the site so it can be reused at PVC’s vocational training centre for young people.

New homes will be built as well as a convenience store and community library

Lee Garry, Head of Asset Management said: “We are continuing to invest significantly in the regeneration of this area, demonstrating our commitment to transforming our estates so that they continue to be places where people want to live, work and play.

"The start on site is also a key milestone in our five-year corporate strategy to grow our number of properties across Preston and surrounding areas, so that by 2024 we can offer 7,000 much-needed homes for local people.

"Through listening to what our customers tell us is important to them, we are developing a wide choice of homes for life in areas across the city. The new properties are spacious, suitable for today’s modern families and offer a range of eco-friendly features.”