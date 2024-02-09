Rossendale Forest initiative calls for volunteers to combat climate change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rossendale Borough Council are asking for volunteers for the last push to plant the remaining trees of the Rossendale Forest initiative.

The initiative, which plans to plant a tree for every child in the borough over three years, has already planted over 10,000 trees of its 16,000 target since the start of the project.

However, the remaining 4500 trees must be planted by the end of the planting season in March in order to reach the goal.

Council employee Matthew Jackson who is coordinating the planting sessions said: “When we first asked for volunteers to sign up and ‘Pledge to Plant’ we were blown away by the response.

“We had over 300 individuals, families and groups sign up and we couldn’t have planted as many trees as we did in that first season without their help.

“But we need help again if we’re to hit our target this year. The tree planting season only lasts until the end of March, so we have a limited amount of time to plant the final lot of trees and we need all the help we can get.”

The award-winning initiative is part of a raft of measures to help combat climate change that the council announced in their climate report in 2021.

Tree planting can help improve your local environment as trees contribute to flood resistance, clean the air, lock up carbon and stabilise soils.

A group of volunteers helping out at a Rossendale Forest planting session.

Elected member for Whitewell ward, Cllr Julie Adshead said: “The council takes climate change very seriously and we’re trying to do as much as we can to reduce our energy consumption and obtain as much as we can from renewable sources.

“This is something that everyone, no matter their age can get involved in. All the small things we do, when done collectively, make a much bigger impact and we hope Rossendale Forest will be a real legacy for generations to come.”

Official planting sessions have been put on by the initiative organisers where anyone can volunteer to aid the tree planting push.

Matt said: “If you can help out, please come along to one of the sessions. We’d love to have a strong community presence to finish our tree planting for this winter and round the project off.

“You don’t need to bring anything with you as we will provide spades and gloves etc but it is advisable to wear wellies or sturdy footwear and to bring a drink along

“We don’t expect people to stay for the full session either but if they’re able to come along for an hour or so it would make a huge difference.”

The next planting sessions are scheduled for

Session 1 - 10am - 3pm on Saturday 17th February

Session 2 - 10am - 3pm on Thursday 22nd February

At Clough Edge Farm, off Reeds Lane, Crawshaw Grange, BB4 8PR

Further sessions are planned for March and will be announced on the council’s social media pages