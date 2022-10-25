Ribchester flood gates won't be put up this year by Environmental Health Agency despite history of dangerous swamping
The Environmental Agency has said ‘due to the large increase in the volume of equipment on site, and time taken to deploy, we are unable to set up the barriers in a safe and timely manner.’
The Environmental Agency (EA) has issued a statement announcing that it will no longer be putting up flood gates in the Ribble Valley town Ribchester.
Despite a history of flooding from the river Ribble and previous concern for the safety of residents and businesses in Ribchester, the EA has said: “There are several reasons why Cumbria and Lancashire Area have decided to withdraw the Temporary Defence Management Plan for Ribchester.
"The safety of Environment Agency employees and members of the public is paramount. There are also logistical issues involved with the extra equipment needed on site which could cause further safety concerns. Due to the space constraints caused by the extra equipment, stretcher access in a medical emergency is not achievable to certain properties once the Temporary Defence Management Plan is deployed."
The Lancashire town hit headlines in January last year because of the dangerous flooding and voicing Ribchester residents’ gratitude for the barriers provided at houses along the worst affected areas.
Ribchester is not uncommon to flood alerts, and have experienced the adverse effects of the River Ribble and its tributary streams as fears arise that it could, without the floodgates, burst their banks.
The Environmental Agency held a drop-in last week, (Thursday, October 20), and will be sending a letter to residents informing them of this decision in the foreseeable future.