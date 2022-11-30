The Ribble Rivers Trust (RRT) wants to find out the major issues facing the River Darwen – known localled as Rainbow River – so it can work with communities to make improvements.

A fish pass on the River Darwen at Hoghton Bottoms

Local residents are being asked to identify any ‘grot spots’, invasive species and tell the RRT how they use the rivers for recreation.

Deputy chief executive, Harvey Hamilton-Thorpe said: “In recent years we have delivered several fish pass projects on the River Darwen, including at Hoghton Bottoms, Lower Darwen and Walton-Le-Dale, but we know there is still much more to do.

“We want local people to tell us what they think the next priorities should be, so we’re keen for as many people as possible to take part in this survey, or report where they know there are problems on the River Darwen. This could be anything from grot spots choked with litter, invasive species such as Himalayan balsam or giant hogweed, or places that flood when we get heavy rainfall.

We’ll then use this information to work with the council, Environment Agency and others to come up with solutions, and then together with communities apply for funding to do the work.”

What is the River Darwen?

More than 19 miles long, the River Darwen is a tributary of the River Ribble and from its source above the town of Darwen, it flows through the centre of Darwen before entering Blackburn. It also passes Hoghton Tower, through Hoghton Bottoms, Samlesbury and Walton-le-Dale.

Its long industrial history meant it suffered from pollution well into the 1970s. It was known locally as the Rainbow River because wastewater from paper and paint mills changed the colour of the water dramatically.

Thanks to changes in legislation, as well as the efforts of the RRT, local businesses, residents and community groups, the river is now recovering.

RRT’s main activities in the River Darwen area include creating fish passes, deculverting, tree planting, clean-ups, habitat improvements and education and engagement projects.

Anyone wishing to take part in the survey should click here: arcg.is/1Xem8n0