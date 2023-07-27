The city’s Avenham and Miller parks have been granted the accolade for the sixteenth year in a row.

The gong has also this year gone to Ashton Park, Haslam Park and Moor Park, as well as Fishwick local nature reserve and Winckley Square Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces and Preston City Council says that the recognition is “ testament to the hard work and dedication of the parks teams and friends groups that care for our green spaces so that everyone can enjoy them”.

Avenham Park

The authority’s cabinet member for environment and community safety, Freddie Bailey, said that he was “delighted” by the achievement.

“The council has been working hard to improve our parks, including [via] public consultation about improving and upgrading facilities in Preston using Levelling Up funding.

“Our local parks not only provide a space for trees, plants and nature, they are also an intrinsic part of the local communities’ recreational pursuits, which is so important for health and wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Flag Award scheme started in 1996 and is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy and recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Commenting on the news that Preston’s parks have met the award standard, Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these Preston sites worthy of [their awards]

“Avenham and Miller Parks, Ashton Park, Fishwick Bottoms, Haslam Park, Moor Park, and Winckley Square Gardens are vital green spaces for the community in Preston. bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.