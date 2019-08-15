Preston’s Old Tram Bridge is "not a viable option" say county leaders

Repairing the Old Tram Bridge in Preston’s Avenham Park is not a viable option, according to bosses at Lancashire County Council.

The authority, which is responsible for highways in the county, says the main deck beams are “beyond repair”.

LCC also says that it has got to the bottom of who owns the bridge - revealling that the ownership rests with Preston City Council.

County coun Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Having examined the Principal Bridge Inspection report further we believe that repairing the Old Tram Bridge is not a viable option.

"Unfortunately it is our opinion that the main deck beams are beyond repair and repairing the bridge piers would be uneconomic. Repairs to the bridge piers would also restrict options for a replacement deck.

"The current design also represents a maintenance liability as the bridge piers trap river-borne debris, and it is understood the Environment Agency would prefer a structure which avoids bridge supports within the river channel to minimise the risk of flooding.

"Our investigations have also found significant evidence to suggest that the bridge falls under the ownership of Preston City Council, showing the authority's Parks Department applied for funding in 1965 to rebuild the bridge.

"However we will continue to work with Preston City Council to look at options for the future of the bridge, including sourcing external funding for a new bridge, and managing its closure."

The Post is waiting for a comment from Preston City Council.