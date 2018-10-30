Preston's Harris orphanage site plans revealed - with suggestion for 65 new houses and 10 converted buildings

Details for the development of the former Harris orphanage into housing have been revealed.

The historic orphanage site on Garstang Road was put up for sale last week, for a rumoured multi-million price tag.

The historic Harris Orphanage in Preston

Now more details of the proposed development of the site for housing have been revealed.

Cushman & Wakefield, the London-based firm marketing the site, has suggested a development of 65 new houses in the grounds of the 15 acre site.

The site also includes twelve Grade II listed structures including a chapel, school, master’s house, eight houses, gate lodge, milestone and war memorial.

It is suggested that the listed buildings be converted to create 10 dwellings, two townhouses and six new apartments and a further three executive style new build detached properties.

Alex Isles, Senior Surveyor in Cushman & Wakefield’s Residential team in Manchester said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a site with significant history and potential for redevelopment. We expect high interest and are looking forward to engaging with the market on this unique site.”

The site was first acquired by the Harris Trustees in 1861 and Harris Orphanage opened in 1888.

In 1940 it was leased to Lancashire County Council which ran it as a children’s home until 1982 before it was bought by Preston Polytechnic and used as student accommodation.

In 2000, Preston Polytechnic became the University of Central Lancashire which developed the site as Harris Knowledge Park.

In 2006 it was bought by Preston businessman Yusuf Bhailok, who has now decided to put it in the market.