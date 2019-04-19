Preston's Good Friday Walk of Witness attended by hundreds of worshippers

Hundreds of worshippers from across the Christian faith made their way through Preston city centre for the Good Friday Walk of Witness.
The walk started at 11.45am from St George’s Church in Lune Street, then going up Lune Street, along Fishergate and to the Flag Market.
Shoppers and motorists came to a halt to watch as the cross was carried along the traditional route.
There were readings from representatives of many Christian denominations across the city and hymns.
Other Walk of Witness parades were also held across the county.
Walks have taken place on Good Friday for hundreds of years.
The annual Good Friday Walk of Witness sees Christians of different denominations and of no affiliation imitate the journey that Jesus Christ took carrying his cross through the streets of Jerusalem.