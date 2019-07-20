Preston's first Extinction Rebellion protest is set to take over the city this weekend.

Extinction Rebellion Lancashire - along with other branches from Leeds, Wigan, Liverpool, and Manchester - have organised the first ever action to take place in the city on Saturday (July 20).

A spokesman from the Lancashire branch said: "Lets keep building the momentum for change in Lancashire.

"This will be the first action organised by Extinction Rebellion Preston and we would love it to be well attended so that we stand proudly in solidarity with each other and with non-violent direct action in our hearts."

The protest group is meeting at 11am outside Preston railway station before moving on to Lancashire County Council headquarters in Fishergate Hill.

Here, the protest route and roles will be confirmed.

A samba band is set to accompany the protest through Preston.

The railway station could get very busy with the protest organised for around the same time the Flying Scotsman gets in to the station.

