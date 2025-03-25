Preston NHS services to get solar panels to help bring down energy bills

Preston Healthport is line for solar panels | Google

Two NHS facilities in Preston are to install solar panels after being given government grants to help them reduce their energy bills.

Preston Freeport - the community diagnostic centre in Fulwood - and the Guild Lodge mental health unit, in Whittingham, are amongst 14 health services in Lancashire being supported by the new publicly-owned energy company, Great British Energy.

The firm has allocated £200m nationwide to fund schemes benefitting both NHS sites and schools.

The government says the move could see millions of pounds invested back into frontline services, particularly targeting deprived areas.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero claims lifetime savings for schools and the NHS of up to £400 million could be achieved over around 30 years.

The first panels are expected to be delivered by the end of the summer.

Ribble Valley’s Labour MP Maya Ellis - in whose constituency the two Preston sites sit - said: “This is a great investment for Ribble Valley and the North West, helping hospitals and schools save thousands on their energy costs. At a time when we face a climate emergency and are too reliant on fossil fuels, this initiative is a step towards a more sustainable future.

“Through Great British Energy, Labour is fulfilling its Plan for Change by strengthening our energy independence, investing in public services, and lowering bills for our communities, all while addressing the urgent need to tackle climate change.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband added:

“Right now, money that should be spent on your children’s education or your family’s healthcare is instead being wasted on sky-high energy bills

“Great British Energy’s first major project will be to help our vital public institutions save hundreds of millions on bills to reinvest on the frontline. Great British Energy will provide power for pupils and patients.

“Parents at the school gate and patients in hospitals will experience the difference Great British Energy can make. This is our clean energy superpower mission in action, with lower bills and energy security for our country.”