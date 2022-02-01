The dump is growing steadily outside the Grade II listed St Luke's Church on Curwen Street - much to the horror of local residents, workers and passers-by.

Our photographer Kelvin Stuttard went down to take a look at what could be the worst grot spot in Preston. Read more about the issue HERE

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. A sofa is among the items to have been dumped Photo Sales

2. The city site is on a residential street, not far from main thoroughfare Ribbleton Lane. Photo Sales

3. Residents are said to be outraged by the state of the street Photo Sales

4. One of the piles of rubbish blighting the area Photo Sales